The Associated Press, citing a senior US official, reported that Trump did plan on discussing the war against Iran with Xi and Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, asserted that any potential agreements in Shenzhen could not be imposed on other countries. He said the global order had to be based on “mutual benefit and mutual respect,” rather than attempts to impose a particular vision on others.

The prospect of the meeting comes amid criticism from Beijing and Moscow over Washington’s repeated acts of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic, in collaboration with the Israeli regime.

Accoridng to Press TV, the latest round of the aggression prompted Tehran to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the adversaries and their allies’ use of the waterway to either target Iranian soil or impose illegal vessel traffic through the chokepoint.

The closure has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, prompting fuel prices to skyrocket and forcing China to release substantial quantities of its oil reserves to stabilize energy markets.

The US official also claimed that the meeting was intended to serve as the “beginning of hopefully a conversation” on nuclear disarmament “that can be productive going forward.”

The official said, though, that no agreements were expected to be announced.

The meeting is to come months after the expiration of the New START treaty in February, ending restrictions on the US and Russian nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than half a century.

Trump has rejected Moscow's proposal to extend the agreement for another year.

MNA