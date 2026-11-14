The countries include Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Djibouti, Somalia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Algeria, Kuwait and Lebanon, according to Xinhua.

In their joint statement, the foreign ministers of these countries said the attack on Thursday violated international humanitarian law, which guarantees special protection for medical facilities and healthcare personnel.

They also condemned continued Israeli regime's attacks on Palestinian civilians, including displaced people, warning that such strikes undermine the ceasefire and efforts to restore stability in Gaza, the statement read.

The ministers urged Israeli regime to fully uphold the ceasefire, protect civilians and ensure the unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, it added.

MNA