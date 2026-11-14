Leading the cast are defending champions Iran and the-AFC.com takes a look at just what stands in their way.

The undisputed kings of beach soccer in Asia after winning their fourth title in 2025 to move past Japan with the most continental success, Iran will be confident of retaining their title as head coach Ali Naderi continues at the helm with Ali Mirshekari, who was crowned Most Valuable Player and Top Goalscorer at the last edition, leading their charge.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Lebanon, Afghanistan and Vietnam.

The 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup will be held in Phang Nga, Thailand.

The group stage will run from Nov. 18 to 23, followed by the quarterfinals on Nov. 25 and semifinals on Nov. 27.

The third-place play-off and final are scheduled for Nov. 28.

MNA