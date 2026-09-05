IRGC dismantles US-Israeli-backed terrorist cell in SE Iran

The Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Forces announced on Saturday that the terrorist team had been identified and dealt a decisive blow in a joint operation involving the Intelligence Ministry, the IRGC Intelligence Organization in Sistan and Balouchestan Province, and the provincial Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA).

The Quds Base said the operation was carried out following intelligence monitoring and resulted in the killing of two members of the terrorist team.

It said the group had been planning to carry out terrorist operations against predetermined targets in the province.

According to the statement, the terrorist team was affiliated with the Zionist regime and the “terrorist US regime,” and had intended to carry out terrorist acts in the province in coordination with the US war.

MNA