“Something that President Trump chose, military action, I think … was a mistake, because every previous administration had looked at it and decided that it needed to be a last resort, because even if you did it, you could set Iran back for a little while, but you would really likely only get a setback of a couple of years,” Blinken says on a panel discussion, media reported on Saturday.

“The program would have been more deeply buried underground and they would come back and do even more.”

He further said that despite the losses, Iran has come out stronger after the war.

MNA