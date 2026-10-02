3 UAE-owned tankers hit after breaching Hormuz rules

In a statement posted on its official account, the PGSA said on Thursday that several tankers have been hit in the strait in recent days, and that the last three of them were owned or chartered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Checks showed that the tankers Al Ruwais, Sinbad and Mersin Prosperity had repeatedly attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months.

The authority said the names of all three vessels appear in the latest update of the PGSA non-compliance list. The list covers ships whose status or manner of passage has been found incompatible with the requirements set for safe and authorized transit of the strategic waterway.

This comes as reports said that a supertanker had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz and was burning.

The PGSA has repeatedly warned shipowners and charterers that forcing vessels onto unauthorized routes creates the risk of financial and human losses for the ship, its owner, master and crew, and leads to serious restrictions on any future passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Charterers found to be pressing ships into illegal transit are themselves liable to be added to the non-compliance list, with passage of all their related vessels restricted.

Vessels placed on the list face limits on future transits, including fines, detention or confiscation.

The authority has also cautioned insurers, P&I clubs and classification societies against servicing non-compliant ships, warning of consequences for continued dealings with them.

MNA