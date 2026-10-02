  1. Economy
Oct 2, 2026, 6:17 PM

Yet another tanker hit in Hormuz Strait; Ambrey

Yet another tanker hit in Hormuz Strait; Ambrey

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – British maritime security firm Ambrey reported another incident in the Strait of Hormuz for ships on Friday.

Ambrey said in a report on Friday afternoon that an oil tanker caught fire after it was targeted by a projectile in Hormuz.

The report said taht plumes of smoke rose into the air following the incident.

MNA

News ID 248250

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News