Yet another tanker hit in Hormuz Strait; Ambrey

Ambrey said in a report on Friday afternoon that an oil tanker caught fire after it was targeted by a projectile in Hormuz.
The report said taht plumes of smoke rose into the air following the incident.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – British maritime security firm Ambrey reported another incident in the Strait of Hormuz for ships on Friday.
Ambrey said in a report on Friday afternoon that an oil tanker caught fire after it was targeted by a projectile in Hormuz.
The report said taht plumes of smoke rose into the air following the incident.
MNA
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