New images reveal severe destruction at US base in Kuwait

Several structures at the base appear to have been completely destroyed, with surrounding areas also heavily damaged, accoridng to a report by Press TV. Buildings that were once operational have been reduced to rubble, with debris scattered across the site.

One of the most notable details in the images is the damage to a bunker designed to protect personnel during incoming attacks. The bunker appears to have sustained a direct drone strike, despite being a hardened structure intended to provide shelter for troops during attacks.

The base’s airfield was also completely destroyed in the strike, according to the images.

The findings are consistent with separate reporting by ABC News this week, which published images and video showing extensive damage to buildings and at least one aircraft at three US bases in Kuwait, including Camp Arifjan, as well as at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Some US assets at the Saudi base were evacuated amid the danger. CBS News also reported on widespread damage to US bases earlier in the week.

The Pentagon has not publicly provided a detailed assessment of the damage to US installations across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan. Satellite imagery, however, has repeatedly shown the impact of Iranian strikes on US positions across the region.

According to the Pentagon, 18 US forces have been killed and 824 wounded since the war began on February 28.

ABC News reported that images obtained from US forces show damaged buildings and an aircraft at three bases in Kuwait and at a Saudi base hosting US assets.

One image reportedly shows an E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft, valued at about $270 million, damaged in late March at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

A senior US troop described the extent of the damage as severe and said rebuilding the affected bases would be a decades-long undertaking. The troop also criticized the Pentagon for a lack of transparency over continuing drone and ballistic missile attacks on US bases.

A Pentagon inspector general report released Monday indicated that “hundreds of buildings and structures” had been damaged. The watchdog estimated the cost of the war at $33 billion, while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office put the figure at $38 billion.

The Pentagon said 18 US forces had been killed and 824 wounded since February 28. The deadliest attack came on the second day of the war, when six soldiers were killed at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said force protection remains a top priority, while acknowledging that some Iranian weapons have penetrated US defense systems.

The United States and Israel launched their war of aggression against Iran on February 28, but forty days later, on April 8, they were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s resistance, successful retaliatory operations, and a powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

In July, the United States conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces launched devastating strikes against strategic American targets across West Asia and declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic.

MNA