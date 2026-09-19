Blast rocks military site in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr, kills 11

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a funeral procession was held on Saturday at the National Hospital in Dayr al-Zawr city for the forces, who lost lives in the blast in the Ayyash area the previous day.

Firefighters and rescuers headed to the scene of the explosion, local media outlets reported at the time, without immediately providing any casualty figures.

Several such blasts have previously occurred at arms depots across Syria.

On September 9, at least 14 people were killed and another 11 wounded as a result of an explosion at a temporary site used to store weapons and remnants of the country's foreign-backed militancy.

The explosion took place near the city of Sarmada in the northwestern Idlib province.

The blast in an area full of volatile materials led to secondary explosions and fires that hampered the emergency response. Smoke billowed from the explosion site for some time.

After the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government in early December 2024, the Israeli military has been carrying out airstrikes targeting military sites, installations, and stockpiles once managed by the Syrian army.

Israel has encountered significant backlash for terminating the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and exploiting the disorder in the war-ravaged country to acquire land.

Most Israeli strikes have been focused in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra, Dara’a, and Damascus, representing around 80 percent of all documented Israeli assaults.

MNA