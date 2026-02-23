  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 23, 2026, 8:36 PM

4 HTS-led regime forces killed in ISIL attack in Raqqa

4 HTS-led regime forces killed in ISIL attack in Raqqa

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Four Syrian HTS-led regime forces were killed on Monday in an attack by the terrorist group ISIL targeting a security checkpoint west of Raqqa city center in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed security source, reported that four internal security members were killed in an ISIL attack on the al-Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa, according to Anadolu Agency. 

SANA said the attack targeted a checkpoint belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the city, after which military police units were deployed to secure the area.

No immediate comment was issued by HTS-led regime's authorities.

ISIL sleeper cells are active in the region, which the terrorist group gained control over in 2014.

The area later fell under the control of US-backed SDF forces before the Syrian Army recently regained control of the region as part of an agreement. 

MNA

News ID 242091

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News