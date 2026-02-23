4 HTS-led regime forces killed in ISIL attack in Raqqa

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed security source, reported that four internal security members were killed in an ISIL attack on the al-Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa, according to Anadolu Agency.

SANA said the attack targeted a checkpoint belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the city, after which military police units were deployed to secure the area.

No immediate comment was issued by HTS-led regime's authorities.

ISIL sleeper cells are active in the region, which the terrorist group gained control over in 2014.

The area later fell under the control of US-backed SDF forces before the Syrian Army recently regained control of the region as part of an agreement.

MNA