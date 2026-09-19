Sirens go off in Riyadh amid Yemeni retaliatory attacks

It comes as Yemeni Armed Forces continue strikes against strategic sites deep inside Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes and the ongoing blockade against their nation.

The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense issued emergency warning notifications via the National Early Warning Platform to residents across Riyadh and the adjacent governorate of al-Kharj early on Saturday, warning of an immediate potential hazard.

The alert was directly broadcast to mobile devices using cellular network protocols, as multiple powerful explosions were heard in Riyadh.

Saudi Civil Defense authorities reportedly instructed residents to remain calm, stay indoors, and shelter in interior rooms away from windows, balconies, or glass surfaces.

Members of the public were also urged to avoid open spaces, gatherings in public areas, or filming emergency operations.

According to Saudi media outlets, similar sirens were also sounded in Yanbu port city on the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia, al-Ula city northwest of the holy city of Medina, as well as the cities of Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Abha in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

MNA