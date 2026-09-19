Good military, intel. relations between Saudis, Israelis

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee saud in remarks published on Saturday that: The Israelis would love to have a security agreement with the Saudis. Would love for the Saudis to be part of the Abraham Accords. Certainly not because of any hesitancy in Israel."

"The hesitancy is in the KSA. We have to hope that there will be a warming of ideas. I can say that there is a good military-to-military relationship. There’s a good intel-to-intel [relationship], and everyone would benefit," he added.

MNA