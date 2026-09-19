Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ties, latest regional developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments in the region and the issues of mutual interest.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of uninterrupted energy supplies and the safe and swift passage of ships, particularly given the implications for developing countries and global supply chains.

He also stressed that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only practical way” to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The two senior diplomats agreed to maintain close cooperation and meet on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

MNA