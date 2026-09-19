  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2026, 12:33 PM

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ties, latest regional developments

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ties, latest regional developments

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments in the region and the issues of mutual interest.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of uninterrupted energy supplies and the safe and swift passage of ships, particularly given the implications for developing countries and global supply chains.

He also stressed that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only practical way” to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The two senior diplomats agreed to maintain close cooperation and meet on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

MNA

News ID 247872
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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