Israel army launches new ground incursion in Syria’s Quneitra

Al-Ikhbariyah Syria television news channel reported that an Israeli military convoy moved into the village of al-Basali on Friday, and ransacked one of the houses before withdrawing from the area. However, no abductions were reported.

The development came a day after Israeli artillery fire struck agricultural land south of the town of Jubata al-Khashab. They simultaneously launched a number of illumination flares, which sparked a fire in the farmland.

Earlier, Israeli forces had raided the town and abducted two people.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes carried out eight airstrikes on the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in the northwestern Idlib province, damaging its infrastructure as a Turkish military delegation was visiting the site.

Following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s administration in early December 2024, the Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes aimed at military sites, facilities, and stockpiles that were formerly managed by the Syrian army.

The United Nations and several Arab nations condemned Israel's actions, labeling them as breaches of international law and violations of Syria's sovereignty.

Even though Syria’s ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime has made promises of collaboration with Tel Aviv, Israel has consistently refused to depart from Syria.

The two parties have engaged in sporadic discussions aimed at establishing a “safety pact,” but no agreement or notable advancements have been reported.

MNA