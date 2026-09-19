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Sep 19, 2026, 12:45 PM

VIDEO: Opening ceremony of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

VIDEO: Opening ceremony of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games kicked off in Japan on Saturday.

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News ID 247873
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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