https://en.mehrnews.com/news/247873/ Sep 19, 2026, 12:45 PM News ID 247873 Video Video Sep 19, 2026, 12:45 PM VIDEO: Opening ceremony of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games kicked off in Japan on Saturday. Download 4 MB News ID 247873 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News Iran basketball lose to S. Korea in 2026 Asian games in Japan VIDEO: Parade of Iran sports delegation at 2026 Asian Games Iran U23 football team start on high at 2026 Asian games Japan wins Iran 3-0 in 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball C'ship final Iran’s women’s 3x3 basketball earn two wins at Nagoya Iranian karate athletes win 1 gold, 3 silvers in Asian Games Iran head to Nagoya with a strong delegation Pres. Pezeshkian attends World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan Tags Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Para Asian Games 2026 Japan
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