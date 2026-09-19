The latest joint X Space hosted by Tehran Times and Sputnik featured former UN weapons inspector and US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who warned of an impending structural collapse within the American economic system driven by reckless foreign policies and soaring energy costs, while dismantling Western war narratives and exposing deep-seated military vulnerabilities across the United States and NATO.

Sputnik Question: Donald Trump stated last week that he is not happy about Ukrainian strikes against Russian energy infrastructure and wants them to stop because they are destabilizing to the global economy. Given that these attacks were enabled by intelligence from the CIA and tech companies like Google, Palantir, and Starlink, what explains his decision to explicitly oppose these strikes?

Scott Ritter Answer: Attempting to get into the mind of Donald Trump is impossible, as the Russian government has officially characterized him as emotionally unstable. He is currently under a tremendous amount of economic pressure driven by the rising price of oil, which he views as a primary indicator of American economic health. The price of oil and diesel is rising as a direct result of his own policies, which increases ground shipping costs and transfers those expenses directly to the American consumer. As James Carville famously warned Bill Clinton in 1992, "it's the economy, stupid"—making economic performance the primary concern for American voters.

Trump knows very little about the specific operational details or goals of the conflicts he initiates; for instance, he took America to war in Iran based on a briefing by Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad. When he authorized the CIA to pressure Vladimir Putin, he did not understand what the CIA actually does—specifically that it has trained Ukrainian forces since 2014 for cross-border operations, assassinations, and long-range drone strikes. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explicitly noted that the administration's goal is to collapse the Russian economy by targeting its energy infrastructure. While Trump may enjoy seeing war-porn briefings of burning Russian refineries, he fails to realize the global economic impact. Because Russia had to halt diesel exports to prioritize domestic consumption for harvesting machinery and trucking, a global diesel shortage emerged, pushing US diesel prices above $6 per gallon. Trump understands these economic consequences because high fuel prices severely threaten his party at the upcoming November midterm elections.

Sputnik Question: What has been the response in the US establishment to Russia's retaliation strikes against Ukrainian ports, logistics warehouses, and rail infrastructure, and to what extent has this changed the calculus in Washington?

Scott Ritter Answer: Statements made by senior US government officials closely conform to narratives produced by Ukrainian intelligence regarding heavy Russian casualties and limited Russian military capacity. US intelligence analysts regularly produce reports that validate official policy postures to secure promotions and bonuses rather than providing accurate assessments. American policymakers genuinely believed that Ukrainian drone strikes would collapse Russia's economy, induce long gas lines, trigger a "Moscow Maidan," and lead to regime change before the September 20 parliamentary elections.

However, Russia's retaliatory actions exposed Western intelligence claims as a narrative constructed on lies. Consequently, there is silence among critical decision-makers in Washington because they have no effective counter to these realities. Ukraine is completely bankrupt, unable to pay its soldiers or buy weapons, and seizing frozen Russian assets would end Europe's economy. Ultimately, if economic strain and supply chain disruptions ruin Christmas for American families, voters will severely punish incumbent politicians on election day.

Tehran Times Question: How much of the media campaign regarding the contract between the United States and Venezuela for access to oil is true, and will it solve the economic problems facing the US economy?

Scott Ritter Answer: It is not true at all. Venezuelan oil fields have been maintained haphazardly over many years, with many fields shut down, requiring an extraordinarily expensive and lengthy infrastructure restoration before oil can flow meaningfully. Trump's pressure on American oil companies will not generate significant income or produce substantial oil quantities beyond current levels, making the initiative a policy fantasy. Furthermore, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the United States has been exhausted with no capacity to recharge it. Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia is becoming a non-functioning oil producer due to repeated attacks by Houthi forces and Iraqi militias, threatening broader global energy instability. Trump's claim that Venezuelan oil will act as a quick solution represents pure fantasy rather than fact.

Tehran Times Question: How long can the United States economy tolerate this situation and the economic pressures caused by these wars?

Scott Ritter Answer: The United States maintains an illusion of economic stability by printing money excessively and relying on financial smoke and mirrors. The country operates under record-high budget deficits, while government bond yields rising above 5% divert a massive portion of GDP toward paying growing national debt. Leading economic analysts project a major economic crisis emerging around January. While the US may manage to fake it through one more cycle, a structural collapse of the American economic system remains inevitable. Furthermore, efforts by China to establish pro-Yuan trade agreements with Gulf Arab nations threaten to erode the dominance of the petrodollar.

Sputnik Question: Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski claimed that NATO could easily defeat Russia in a conventional war due to overwhelming air power; based on US and Israeli air force operations over Iran, does NATO possess overwhelming air superiority over Russia?

Scott Ritter Answer: NATO has nothing close to air superiority. Establishing air superiority requires generating sustained combat sorties, which demands well-maintained aircraft, fuel, ammunition, active airfields, and functional airborne command and control networks. In any conflict with Russia, NATO's command and control infrastructure would be disabled on day one by advanced Russian electronic warfare. NATO forces have spent two decades operating in undefended airspace dropping guided munitions, but their system failed when applied against Iran, where 39 days of operations failed to inflict a decisive blow.

Furthermore, NATO member states suffer from severe operational unpreparedness; for instance, Germany cannot get 80% of its aircraft off the ramp due to lack of maintenance and training. The F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine were expired aircraft requiring complete refurbishment. Additionally, NATO lacks the required forward airfields, ramp space, fuel storage, and ammunition reserves, all of which would be destroyed on day one, while long-range Russian interceptors would disrupt aerial refueling tankers.

Sputnik Question: Setting aside traditional aviation, how does the rest of NATO compare to Russia in terms of drone and missile capabilities?

Scott Ritter Answer: NATO nations, including Germany, possess zero national air defense capacity. NATO stripped its own air defense inventory to supply Ukraine, whose air defense network was subsequently dismantled by Russian suppression operations. Utilizing drones alone, Russia retains the capability to darken European skies and destroy selected targets without effective opposition. Following the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russia deployed long-range Iskander-1000 missiles and advanced cruise missiles capable of striking across Europe. Russia maintains sufficient conventional power to destroy NATO's military infrastructure, defense manufacturing, and command centers without utilizing nuclear weapons, granting it total escalatory dominance. While a nuclear exchange would result in the absolute destruction of Europe, Russia maintains survival capabilities, though Moscow seeks peaceful security arrangements rather than conflict with NATO.

Tehran Times Question: How much truth is there to the 60 Minutes interview with the American pilot who was reportedly rescued after his fighter jet was targeted by Iranian air defenses over Iran?

Scott Ritter Answer: While taking the active-duty colonel's service at face value, significant unanswered questions surround whether the event was an authentic rescue or a scripted narrative. The United States suffered a direct conventional defeat against Iranian forces, who executed a superior plan and drove US forces out of strategic installations. Unlike conflicts in Vietnam or Afghanistan where political will decayed, US forces were directly out-maneuvered and beaten in conventional engagement by Iran. To counter this precedent and satisfy the public need for a hero, the Department of Defense collaborated with 60 Minutes to present a scripted narrative to the American public.

Republished from Tehran Times

