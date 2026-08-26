Trump profiting from Iran war via energy holdings

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has said that Trump personally profits from the war with Iran after a report by Democrats on the congressional Joint Economic Committee found that the president’s oil and gas holdings may have gained as much as $15.5m this year.



“Clearly, you’ve got a president who’s profiting from the illegal war that he started, along with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the Democratic senator told MSNBC.



He said Trump had used the White House as a “pay-to-play casino” and had “pocketed over a billion dollars” since returning to office.



“He is grossly profiting off of a senseless war,” Van Hollen said.

MNA