  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2026, 12:37 PM

US Senator says;

Trump profiting from Iran war via energy holdings

Trump profiting from Iran war via energy holdings

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – US Senator Chris Van Hollen has said that Trump personally profits from the war with Iran.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has said that Trump personally profits from the war with Iran after a report by Democrats on the congressional Joint Economic Committee found that the president’s oil and gas holdings may have gained as much as $15.5m this year.

“Clearly, you’ve got a president who’s profiting from the illegal war that he started, along with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the Democratic senator told MSNBC.

He said Trump had used the White House as a “pay-to-play casino” and had “pocketed over a billion dollars” since returning to office.

“He is grossly profiting off of a senseless war,” Van Hollen said.

MNA 

News ID 247256

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