  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2026, 9:14 AM

Yemen says it downed Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib

Yemen says it downed Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that Yemeni forces downed a Saudi F-15 with a domestically made surface-to-air missile.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces downed the Saudi F-15 with a locally produced surface-to-air missile. He said the fighter jet was carrying out an air support mission for Saudi-allied mercenaries.

Yemeni forces also confronted another F-15 and a Saudi Typhoon in Marib airspace, he said.

"They were looking for the wreckage of the downed jet, but were forced to retreat by the Yemeni forces' response. We will continue to protect Yemen's airspace against the enemy," Saree said.

MNA 

News ID 247796

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News