Yemen says it downed Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces downed the Saudi F-15 with a locally produced surface-to-air missile. He said the fighter jet was carrying out an air support mission for Saudi-allied mercenaries.

Yemeni forces also confronted another F-15 and a Saudi Typhoon in Marib airspace, he said.

"They were looking for the wreckage of the downed jet, but were forced to retreat by the Yemeni forces' response. We will continue to protect Yemen's airspace against the enemy," Saree said.

MNA