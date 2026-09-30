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Sep 30, 2026, 11:46 AM

Yemen downs Saudi ScanEagle surveillance drone over Sa'ada

Yemen downs Saudi ScanEagle surveillance drone over Sa'ada

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Yemeni forces shot down a Saudi military ScanEagle surveillance drone over Saada Province on Wednesday.

Ansarullah has reported the downing of a Saudi military ScanEagle surveillance drone over Saada Province, saying the Boeing-manufactured aircraft is worth $11.25 million.

Back on Sep. 28, Saudi warplanes conducted airstrikes on several provinces across Yemen, targeting a school and residential villages.

Yemen’s Saba News Agency was quoted as reporting by Press on Monday that Saudi fighter jets targeted a-Rawdah School in al-Ta'iziyah District, northwest of Ta’izz, for the third time, destroying what remained of it.

Four missiles fired by the Saudi forces also hit areas east of Yemen’s northern city of Sa’ada.

MNA

News ID 248207

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