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Sep 16, 2026, 7:20 PM

VIDEO: Yemenis release footage of downed F-15 aircraft

VIDEO: Yemenis release footage of downed F-15 aircraft

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Yemeni military forces released on Wednesday their shooting at a Saudi F-15 fighter jet and its wreckege after it was shot down.

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Earlier in the day, military spokesman general Yahya Saree said Yemeni forces downed the Saudi F-15 with a locally produced surface-to-air missile. He said the fighter jet was carrying out an air support mission for Saudi-allied mercenaries.

Yemeni forces also confronted another F-15 and a Saudi Typhoon in Marib airspace, he said.

"They were looking for the wreckage of the downed jet, but were forced to retreat by the Yemeni forces' response. We will continue to protect Yemen's airspace against the enemy," Saree said.

MNA

News ID 247821

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