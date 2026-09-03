US leaders must answer for dark record of attacks on weddings

To the people of the free world, the heroic and epic-making people of Iran: the terrorist US military’s CENTCOM, in an unforgettable war crime, carried out a direct airstrike on a wedding ceremony held by a noble family from Kouhestak in Sirik County, turning the people’s celebration into mourning, the IRGC stated.

The US terrorist forces struck nearly 70 people, four of whom were martyred, while seven of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

Since last night, following the reaction of the people, media outlets and free figures around the world, and even some American media, to this major scandal, the child-killing US military and its criminal officials have, in multiple remarks and statements, attempted to deny that this crime was deliberate and have repeated their absurd claim that they do not attack civilians.

Today, it has become clear to the peoples of the world that attacking civilians in order to create fear and terror is part of the doctrine of the cowardly US military:

July 1, 2002: More than 100 people were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Kakarak village, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

September 18, 2003: More than five people were killed and wounded in the bombing of a wedding in Fallujah, Iraq.

May 19, 2004: 42 people were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Bakr al-Dib, Anbar Province, Iraq.

October 8, 2004: 13 people, including the groom, were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Fallujah, Iraq.

July 6, 2008: 47 people, including the bride, were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Deh Bala, Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

November 2008: 37 people, including 23 children, were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Wech Baghtu, Kandahar, Afghanistan.

June 2012: 18 people, including nine children, were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Logar, Afghanistan.

September 28, 2015: 131 women and children were martyred in the bombing of a wedding in Wahijah, Taiz, Yemen, by the U.S.-backed coalition.

September 1, 2026: 70 people were martyred and wounded in the bombing of a wedding in Kuhestak, Sirik, Hormozgan Province, Iran.

US leaders, who instead of apologizing have once again resorted to lies and, as in the cases of the Minab, Lamerd and Qeshm crimes, are evading accountability, should answer to the world’s public about their dark record of attacks on weddings in different countries. Were all these incidents accidental and mistakes?

“We have military power and, just last night, took revenge by killing the bloodthirsty terrorists of CENTCOM. If the American people do not stop this savage, child-killing military, they should fear the day when the time for the oppressed to take revenge arrives,” the IRGC added.

MNA