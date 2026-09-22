UNGA meeting ‘an opportunity to utter Iran’s strength, power'

Speaking at Mehrabad International Airport before departing for the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian stated, "In reality, the [UN General Assembly session] is being held under the banner of 'trust'—a quality that is actually absent. [The Americans] speak of human rights under this slogan, yet they disregard them."

They [Americans] blatantly violate many of the international legal frameworks governing individuals and nations, simply because they possess the power to impose their will through force, he underlined.

[The UN General Assembly] is a venue where leaders of the countries can convey their message, grievances, and strength to the world, he said, adding, “At the UN General Assembly, we will be able to engage in dialogue with numerous politicians from various countries, cultural institutions, and the media."

“Attending the UN General Assembly is an opportunity for us to convey our positions, the injustice we have endured, and our strength to the world,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

Despite all the hardships the noble people of the country and the powerful Armed Forces have endured along the path of war and resistance, the reality is that Iran has emerged victorious and “we will be able to forcefully articulate our positions and defend the rights of the Iranian nation in these international forums.”

“We emerged from it with our heads held high, and this is a source of dignity and pride for all of us. Therefore, we will firmly defend our positions in international forums,” he said.

“The UN General Assembly is a place where we can convey our positions, our grievances, and our strength to the world,” he said.

The president noted that this General Assembly meeting’s theme was the restoration of trust among nations, lamenting that trust had been undermined on the world stage and international frameworks disregarded.

Pezeshkian said some countries use their power to pressure others and violate the rights of nations.

“At the General Assembly, I will speak about the grievances of the Iranian people, the crimes committed by our enemies, and the mistrust they have created. We have entered negotiations several times and signed an agreement, yet they acted despite the negotiations and understandings reached.”

Addressing the latest round of unprovoked US-Israeli aggression that targeted the country from February 28 until April 7, including attacks on purely civilian targets, the president asked, “Is attacking homes and hospitals a fight against terrorism?”

Regarding the US move to prevent Iran’s media delegation from attending the General Assembly, Pezeshkian said this showed an effort to block the Iranian people’s voice from being heard.

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