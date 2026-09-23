Pezeshkian stresses Iran's full readiness for defense

The President of Iran addressed the 81st session of UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

At the start of his address, Pezeshkian held up pictures of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and martyred schoolchilderen of Minab in south Iran who were martyred in the US-Israeli aggression and added the US bombed Iranian children in Lamerd using cluster bombs.

He stressed that the US and its supporters accuse Iran of terrorism while they themselves are committing the worst terrorist acts.

He noted that "Iran has not attacked or invaded any country for 200 years, but defends itself steadfastly."

According to the Iranian president "Iran must be so powerful that no one can think of bombing its cities will go unanswered."

He added that, "Iran will not forgo its rights to peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Pezeshkian said that the US and its backers want to close Iran waterways while using those as supply lines for own sinister goals.

"Resistance cannot be defeated by bombs, acts of aggression."

He further asserted, "They imposed a war on Iran, but they learnt that Iranians are not afraid of war."

Pezeshkian further said, "Nuclear weapon is in Israel, but IAEA inspectors are racing to come to Iran."

He stressed that, "We must not build a world where military power is used for enforcing hegemony."

The president went on to conclude that while Tehran is ready for negotiations, it will not accept the language of bullying.

He noted that the US President Donald Trump's language of force yesterday in his UNGA address clearly showed the US President still sticks to threats.

MNA