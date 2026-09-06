Saudi enemy's "Wing loong 2" drone shot down over Taiz

According to Yemeni armed forces media, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the shooting down of a Saudi "Wing loong 2" drone.

The Sanaa government's military spokesman said that the drone was targeted and shot down on Sunday morning while carrying out hostile missions in the sky of Taiz province with a proportionate weapon.

He added: "With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni armed forces targeted and shot down a Saudi enemy's "Wing loong 2" armed spy drone during a hostile mission this morning over the northwest of Maqbaneh in Taiz province with an appropriate weapon."

MNA/6939353