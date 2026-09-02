US attacks on Iran to tighten Hormuz closure, IRGC says

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its forces have begun a "regret-inducing response" to U.S. attacks on southern Iran, shooting down the 50th advanced American MQ-9 drone in the first action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the U.S. military had bombed multiple points on Iran's southern coast, including several civilian locations, in "blind attacks out of desperation."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attacks had "tightened the lock on the Strait of Hormuz" and strengthened the resolve of its fighters to suppress foreign forces intervening in the waterway.

It said the regret-inducing response to the aggressors had begun, with the first action being the downing of the 50th advanced MQ-9 drone of the U.S. military by the IRGC's modern aerospace defence system.

MNA