Iran continuing to operate intl. flights despite US sanctions

Iranian airlines have not canceled their international flights and are operating according to schedule, he maintained.

“So far, none of the international flights of Iranian airlines have been canceled, and they are being operated according to schedule. Any change to flight schedules will be communicated to passengers in advance,” Akhavan said.

He added that authorities are holding consultations and making arrangements to keep international services running.

Iran Air, the country’s national carrier, also said it has received no official notification from aviation authorities in Turkey, Azerbaijan, or Iraq ordering it to suspend flights to Istanbul, Baku or Najaf. The airline said those routes would continue unless it received new instructions.

The assurances came as Washington prepares to intensify pressure on Iran’s aviation sector.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would effectively be shut out of international operations from September 23, warning that foreign airports, fuel suppliers and other companies providing services to the carriers could face US secondary sanctions.

The US Treasury announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned 36 entities connected to Iran’s aviation sector under what it called “Operation Economic Outcast,” including all remaining Iranian commercial airlines and foreign companies accused of supporting their operations.

MNA