Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

In a message to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President Pezeshkian congratulated him on the Saudi National Day, emphasizing that extensive cultural, economic, and political commonalities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serve as a solid foundation for friendship between the two Muslim nations and will strengthen their shared ties.

In this message, Pezeshkian expressed hope that, through mutual efforts, “we would witness the ever-increasing expansion of relations between the two countries across all fields.”

In another message to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Pezeshkian felicitated the National Day of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that, through joint efforts and taking advantage of existing capacities, “we would witness ever-increasing expansion of brotherly cooperation in all political, economic, and cultural spheres."

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