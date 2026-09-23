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Sep 23, 2026, 1:33 PM

Mahmoud Nemati wins gold in karate at 2026 Nagoya Asian Games

Mahmoud Nemati wins gold in karate at 2026 Nagoya Asian Games

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Mahmoud Nemati handed Iran another gold medal in karate at 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Iran’s Mahmoud Nemati won the men’s +84kg kumite gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, marking the second gold medal of the country’s delegation.

Nemati reached the final on Wednesday after overpowering Laos’ Vatthana Xayasan and Nepal’s Tenzing Sherpa with similar 5-0 mark in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively.

Nemati, the reigning Asian champion, then defeated Saudi Arabia’s Sufyani Saad Hassan 6-3 in the final contest to snatch the gold medal

The medal came as his brother, Morteza, had won Iran’s first medal of the Games a day before in the men’s under-75kg kumite.

Iran also collected three silver medals in karate on Tuesday, with Ali Asghar Asiabari and Fatemehzahra Saeidabadi taking individual silver and the women’s team kata finishing runner-up, according to Press TV.

Iran now sits eight in the table of medals with two gold, three silver and one bronze.

MNA

News ID 248024

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