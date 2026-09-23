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Sep 23, 2026, 4:15 PM

War taught Iran great lessons about future threats: Iran MoD

War taught Iran great lessons about future threats: Iran MoD

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza says the experience of war has reminded Iran of the need to constantly learn, innovate, improve capabilities, and prepare for future threats.

“The experience of war reminded us that we must always learn, innovate, improve ourselves and prepare for future threats, but there is an even more important point: We should not simply wait for the future to arrive; we must envision it, nurture it and build it,” he said on Wednesday in a ceremony to mark the opening of schools in Irna. 

General Ibn al-Reza made the remarks at a ceremony marking the start of the new school year, at a school in Tehran’s Shahid Chamran residential complex.

The acting defense minister added that building the future begins today, stressing the need for creative minds capable of finding new solutions to emerging challenges.

MNA

News ID 248029

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