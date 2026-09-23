War taught Iran great lessons about future threats: Iran MoD

“The experience of war reminded us that we must always learn, innovate, improve ourselves and prepare for future threats, but there is an even more important point: We should not simply wait for the future to arrive; we must envision it, nurture it and build it,” he said on Wednesday in a ceremony to mark the opening of schools in Irna.

General Ibn al-Reza made the remarks at a ceremony marking the start of the new school year, at a school in Tehran’s Shahid Chamran residential complex.

The acting defense minister added that building the future begins today, stressing the need for creative minds capable of finding new solutions to emerging challenges.

MNA