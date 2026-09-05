Intl. silence on US attacks against Iran ‘not neutrality’

Baghaei made the comments after a deadly US strike on a residential home in Kuhestak, in the southern city of Sirik, where people were attending a wedding.

He said the strike was part of a wider series of US attacks in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere.

The United States struck a residential house in the city of Kuhestak in Sirik, Hormozgan Province last week, while a wedding ceremony was being held there. As a result of this heinous attack, four civilians, including a four-year-old child, were killed and more than 70 civilians were injured.

MNA