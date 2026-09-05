  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2026, 12:41 PM

FM spox:

Intl. silence on US attacks against Iran ‘not neutrality’

Intl. silence on US attacks against Iran ‘not neutrality’

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei says that governments and international organizations that remain silent over US attacks on civilians, or seek to justify them, should not regard their silence as neutrality.

Baghaei made the comments after a deadly US strike on a residential home in Kuhestak, in the southern city of Sirik, where people were attending a wedding.

He said the strike was part of a wider series of US attacks in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere.

The United States struck a residential house in the city of Kuhestak in Sirik, Hormozgan Province last week, while a wedding ceremony was being held there. As a result of this heinous attack, four civilians, including a four-year-old child, were killed and more than 70 civilians were injured.

MNA

News ID 247450

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