Yemen says to retaliate Saudi aggression

Saudi military conducted airstrikes on four Yemeni provinces on Monday.

According to Al-Masirah, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, warned Riyadh against the widespread airstrikes and weapons support for the mercenaries, and announced: The continuous aggression of the Saudi enemy against Yemen will not go unanswered.

"In addition to the continuous siege of Yemen, the Saudi enemy has intensified its aggression with airstrikes and massacres, the latest of which was the massacre in Al-Jawf province, as well as conducting reconnaissance flights and equipping its mercenaries with various weapons," he added

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces stated: The continuous aggression of the Saudi enemy against Yemen will not go unanswered, and the Saudi enemy must bear the consequences of its crimes against the Yemeni people.

A Yemeni military source, referring to the continuation of Saudi airstrikes against Yemen, announced earlier on Monday: The Saudi enemy bombed the provinces of Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Marib, Taiz and Al-Hodeidah on several occasions.

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