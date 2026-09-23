Hezbollah to mark second anniversary of martyred leaders

Media sources affiliated with Hezbollah announced that the second anniversary ceremony for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred secretary-general of Lebanon's Hezbollah, as well as Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, another martyred secretary-general of Hezbollah, and others martyred alongside them, will be held next Sunday.

According to the report, the ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. local time at the tomb of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, located in the southern suburb of Beirut.

MNA