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Sep 23, 2026, 12:24 PM

Hezbollah to mark second anniversary of martyred leaders

Hezbollah to mark second anniversary of martyred leaders

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The second anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah secretaries-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine will be marked on Sunday.

Media sources affiliated with Hezbollah announced that the second anniversary ceremony for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred secretary-general of Lebanon's Hezbollah, as well as Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, another martyred secretary-general of Hezbollah, and others martyred alongside them, will be held next Sunday.

According to the report, the ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. local time at the tomb of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, located in the southern suburb of Beirut.

MNA 

News ID 248019

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