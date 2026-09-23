US resorting to intermediaries to negotiate with Iran: VP

Speaking at a meeting of cabinet of ministers, Aref congratulated the National Day of Flag, emphasizing the United States uses every conceivable means and method—even direct contact initiated by its own president with a seventh-tier official from a fifth-rate African nation—to enlist them as intermediaries for negotiations with the powerful Islamic Republic.

The flag is a symbol of Iran’s glorious civilization and culture, as well as a symbol of national unity, cohesion, and solidarity, he said, adding, “We witness the unifying effect of the flag where people from all walks of life, groups, and ethnic backgrounds—alongside various prominent figures—gather around the flag to safeguard this front.”

Congratulating the advent of the Sacred Defense Week, Aref commemorated the name and memory of all martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the eight-year Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988], the two recent wars imposed by US and Israel against Iran (12- and 40-day wars) and martyrs of Minab school—who were martyred in a state of oppression by a savage enemy that nonetheless claims to be civilized.

The country's victories gained in 12- and 40-day wars are indebted to the tireless efforts, valor, and self-sacrifice of the powerful Iranian Armed Forces, the first vice president underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aref pointed to the message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei on the start of New School Year, adding, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s recent message regarding the start of New Academic Year is a guiding message and a roadmap for the government in the sectors of education, science, and technology for the current year.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei emphasized the need to enhancing the quality of education, and skills development, as well as elevating the status of teachers and addressing their livelihood issues.

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