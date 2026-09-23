New School Year marked in Minab, Hormozgan province

MINAB, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The ceremony marking the start of 2026-2027 New School Year was held at martyrs' memorial of Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the Iranian city of Minab, Hormozgan province on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed families of martyrs, Vice-President for Science, Research and Technology and Knowledge-based Economy Hossein Afshin and Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani.

On February 28, 2026, US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian people which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and also more than 168 schoolchildren at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School of Minab, Hormozgan province.