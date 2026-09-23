Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in southern Gaza

A medical source told Anadolu that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured, some critically, when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle at a busy intersection on Al-Rashid Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of the city of Khan Younis,

An Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, said the strike involved at least one missile.

The medical source later reported the death of another Palestinian who succumbed to serious injuries sustained in the strike.

Earlier Wednesday, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu that 24-year-old Yahya Abu Samour died from wounds sustained after being shot by Israeli forces in the Al-Satar al-Gharbi area north of Khan Younis on Tuesday evening, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Israeli forces carried out demolitions of Palestinian buildings and homes in areas where they are deployed east of Khan Younis, amid intense gunfire from military vehicles in the area.

In the northern Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces fired several artillery shells toward areas east of Gaza City.

MNA