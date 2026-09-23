Psychological war major part of enemy’s op. during 12-day war

Referring to the performance of the powerful Iranian Armed Forces during 12-day and 40-day wars waged by the US and Israeli enemies against Iran jointly, Brigadier General Araghi stated, "These conflicts revealed that a major part of the enemy's actions relied on psychological operations and war propaganda, and that it [enemy] had deployed only a part of its actual capabilities to the battlefield.”

The enemy brought all its warfare capabilities to the scene of the battlefield in the war against Iran but failed to fully ensure the security of even its own bases in the region which was set up there with the aim of maintaining security in the countries of the region, he emphasized.

Whenever the enemy committed an act of aggression, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces have been able to target their warfare facilities using sophisticated missiles, and drones, Araghi underlined.

This experience also made it clear to neighboring countries that a significant part of the enemy’s power was based on psychological warfare and propaganda, he continued.

Pointing to the atmosphere of Iranophobia in the region, he stated that regional countries have concluded that part of the fear created surrounding Iran stems from psychological and propaganda operations, whereas the realities on the ground present a different assumption.

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