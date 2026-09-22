  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2026, 10:21 AM

IRGC successfully tests weapon to target US aircraft carrier

IRGC successfully tests weapon to target US aircraft carrier

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Referring to the recent attack on a US aircraft carrier, the spokesman for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) stated, "Details regarding the new weapon cannot be disclosed, but it was tested successfully."

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks in an interview on the recent surprise of the IRGC and use of a new weapon to target the American warship, emphasizing, “Naturally, I should not give the details of the new weapon(s).”

As the world has witnessed, “we are constantly enhancing our military capabilities and are producing and testing new weapons to defend ourselves and repel the malice of our enemies,” he underlined.

Should a new aggression against Iran happens, God willing, “we will bring other sophisticated weapons to the battlefield.”

MA/ 6954613

News ID 247966
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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