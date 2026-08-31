PJAK attacks people in village in Marivan

According to Fars News Agency's report, PJAK terrorist group's members attacked the local people in a village called "Dary" at the shared border with Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Fars report added that the people were returning from their farms towards their homes when they were attacked by PJAK members.

An IRGC base in the same village, which is located in Marivan in Kordestan Province in the west of Iran, came under attack by PJAK elements back in 2018, which led to the martyrdom of 11 members of local Basijis voluntary forces.

MNA