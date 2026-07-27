PJAK 4-member team dismantled in west Iran; Police spox

Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi told journalist about the police operation to dismantle the team of 4 terrorists; At 8:45 PM on June 26, border guards of the Border Regiment, with the intelligence and operational cooperation of the intelligence ministry servicemen in Baneh city and by closely monitoring border movements, were informed of the infiltration of one of the main and key elements of the PJAK terrorist group into the country and immediately put operational measures on the agenda to arrest and confront this terrorist team.

He added: During this operation, while monitoring the area and monitoring the movements, officers identified a Samand car carrying members of this terrorist team, which resulted in the death of 4 members of the PJAK group following an armed clash between the brave border guards and these aggressors.

According to a report on the police website, citing the police spokesman; During the inspection of the vehicle and the scene of the conflict, significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were discovered, including several pistols, magazines, live ammunition, and hand grenades."

MNA/ISN1405050503003