Attending UNGA a legal right, not a privilege: Iran spox

Speaking to national Iranian TV in a program aired on Saturday night, Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that being in New York held absolutely no charm for Iranian representatives, but it was a trench that must not be abandoned.

He emphasized that participating in the UN General Assembly was a legal right rather than a favor from others, as Iran was one of the 50 founding member states of the UN.

Highlighting that seven months had passed since recent conflicts and crimes against Iran, he stated that the country had a duty to attend the most important international event to make the justice and rights of the Iranian people heard by the world.

He pointed out that the opposing side used every tool to prevent the Iranian delegation’s participation, ranging from derogatory remarks and media propaganda to abusing its commitments as the host government by creating delays or refusing to issue visas for several delegation members.

He affirmed that such sabotage and negative propaganda would never cause Iran to back down from its legitimate right to attend the summit and explicitly explain the principled positions of the Islamic Republic and the great Iranian nation.

MNA/6951966