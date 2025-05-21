Iran asks intl. community to blast Israel aggression on Syria

Amir Saeed Iravani said that the repeated attacks of the Israeli regime, including the May 2 airstrike near the presidential palace, must be strongly condemned, adding that these actions threaten regional peace and have been made possible with the support of the United States.

The full text of Iravani's speech is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”

New York, 21 May 2025

Thank you, Mr. Minister.

We welcome your presence and thank you for chairing this meeting.

We appreciate Mr. Pedersen, the Special Envoy, and Mr. Rajasingham, Director of the Coordination Division, for their insightful briefings.

Mr. President,

On the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, I wish to make the following points:

First, Iran welcomes the growing international acknowledgment that humanitarian and reconstruction aid in Syria must not be politicized.

We note the recent announcements to lift and suspend unilateral sanctions by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. These steps, though long overdue, are positive.

The suffering of the Syrian people should not be used for political purposes. We call for the full and unconditional lifting of all unilateral sanctions.

These illegal measures violate the UN Charter and international law. Today, more than 16 million Syrians need urgent help. Any easing of sanctions must lead to real and immediate improvements in their lives.

It must also support the return of refugees and help rebuild Syria’s economy and infrastructure, paving the way for lasting peace and stability.

Second, Syria has the right and responsibility to maintain peace and security throughout its territory. However, its security remains fragile due to the ongoing foreign military presence and illegal occupation, especially in the northeast and south.

The continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel clearly violates international law and Security Council resolution 497 (1981). Israel’s repeated attacks, including the 2 May airstrike near the presidential palace, must be firmly condemned.

These acts threaten the region’s peace and are made possible by U.S. support. We strongly reaffirm that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

All foreign forces that are illegally in Syria must withdraw immediately and unconditionally. It is evident that only the Israeli occupying regime stands to benefit from the fragmentation and instability in Syria.

Its persistent acts of aggression, repeated violations of international law, and continued expansion of occupation are clearly aimed at perpetuating a state of permanent instability in the country.

Third, as a close neighbor, Iran emphasizes the need to fight all forms of terrorism in Syria, especially the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs). We are deeply concerned about reports that FTFs are being relocated from Syria to other conflict areas. This could increase instability in the region and pose serious risks to neighboring countries.

The Security Council must remain alert and respond through strong and effective measures. We welcome the PKK’s announcement to disarm and regard it as a significant step toward rejecting violence and enhancing regional stability.

We express hope that other affiliated armed and terrorist groups, including PJAK, will follow this path, contributing to lasting peace and security in the region.

Forth, the people of Syria have suffered from foreign occupation, terrorism, and economic pressure. We emphasize that Syria’s future must be decided by Syrians alone, without outside interference or imposed solutions.

Any political process must be led and owned by Syria, in line with Security Council resolution 2254. Iran fully supports the UN Special Envoy, Mr. Geir Pedersen, and his efforts to promote an inclusive process.

This process must respect Syria’s sovereignty and proceed without foreign pressure. In this context, Iran supports the dialogue between the Syrian interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as an important step toward national integration.

We encourage inclusive engagement and dialogue that ensures equal rights for all Syrians.

I thank you, Mr. President.