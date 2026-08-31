Iran, Tajikistan presidents meet in Bishkek for SCO Summit

During the meeting, the two presidents exchanged their views on the latest situation of the bilateral ties, mutual cooperation and explored avenues for strengthening the joint interaction.

Reviewing the latest developments and trend of cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe, Pezeshkian and Rahmon emphasized the need for utilizing the existing capacities to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in various fields.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus Summit, where he is due to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus, where he will speak and hold bilateral talks with a number of participating leaders and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the summit.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

MNA