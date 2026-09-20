S. Arabia has conducted 760 airstrikes on Yemen: spox

According to Al-Masirah, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated on Sunday that Saudi fighter jets—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases—carried out 28 airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

The spokesman added that the Saudi enemy's airstrikes targeted the provinces of Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Ma'rib, bringing the total number of airstrikes since the escalation of Saudi hostilities against the country and its people to 760.

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