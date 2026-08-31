Pezeshkian arrives in Bishkek for SCO summit, regional talks

Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman upon arrival. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Shanghai Plus, where he will speak and hold bilateral talks with a number of participating leaders, including India's prime minister, Pakistan's prime minister, and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

MNA