US vulnerable and at risk despite its show of strength

Ghalibaf was responding to a recent weekly oil market report by JPMorgan, which said that, for the first time since the conflict with Iran began, it had no clear base-case scenario for the oil market and could not determine how to model or forecast how the situation would ultimately unfold.

“This situation is exactly like Schrödinger’s paradox,” Ghalibaf said. “The American empire is like Schrödinger’s cabinet with plates about to fall. On the surface, it displays its hegemony and superior power, but in reality it is completely vulnerable and exposed to danger.”

He said Washington was trying to suffocate Iran without facing any consequences or paying any price, adding that such an outcome was impossible.

“This endgame cannot be predicted or simulated by any model,” Ghalibaf said. “Eventually, the cabinet door will open, and Iran’s hand is already on the handle. Iran is in control of the situation.”

Ghalibaf accompanied his post with a popular internet meme based on Schrödinger’s thought experiment, depicting plates that appear intact but are seemingly on the verge of breaking at any moment.

MNA