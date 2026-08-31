Iran, Azerbaijan presidents meet in Bishkek to deepen ties

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.

Reviewing the latest developments and trend of cooperation between Tehran and Baku, Pezeshkian and Aliyev emphasized the need for taking advantage of the existing capacities to develop and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Pezeshkian thanked Azerbaijan Republic for its positive positions and cooperation during the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, saying that the sympathetic positions and constructive approaches adopted by regional countries during difficult circumstances demonstrate the importance of solidarity and cooperation among the peoples of the region.

The Iranian president emphasized the Islamic Republic’s readiness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various economic and commercial fields, describing the capacities available to the two countries as “extensive and significant.” He stressed the need to utilize these capacities in line with the mutual interests of the two nations.

Pezeshkian also referred to efforts by Iran’s adversaries to exert pressure, impose sanctions and economically blockade the Islamic Republic, stressing that the Iranian nation would continue to rely on its domestic capacities and support regional cooperation in confronting external pressure and imposed policies.

He said Iran would not allow “the will of nations to be influenced by pressure from major powers.”

The Iranian president went on to outline Tehran’s position on the need for regional countries to cooperate in establishing and consolidating peace and stability, saying sustainable security and stability in the region can be achieved through cooperation and dialogue among regional states, relying on indigenous and regional capacities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the expansion of regional cooperation” toward this goal, Pezeshkian said.

Aliyev, for his part, expressed the Republic of Azerbaijan’s positions in support of and solidarity with the Iranian people and underscored the importance of strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani president stressed the need to preserve and consolidate friendship and cooperation between the governments and peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that Baku has always attached “special value and importance” to relations with the Islamic Republic.

He added that Azerbaijan is pursuing the development of ties with Iran in line with the common interests of the two nations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus Summit, where he is due to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus, where he will speak and hold bilateral talks with a number of participating leaders and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the summit.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

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