Iran, Mongolia FMs meet in Bishkek for SCO Summit

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and the issues of mutual interest.

The 26th Summit of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Bishkek on August 31 and will run through September 1, 2026 as Kyrgyzstan is the organization's periodical chair in 2026.

The slogan of this year’s summit is entitled “25 Years of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Together for Peace, Development, and Sustainable Prosperity.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus Summit, where he is due to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus, where he will speak and hold bilateral talks with a number of participating leaders and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the summit.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

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