Pezeshkian meets with Indian PM in Bishkek on SCO Summit

During the meeting the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation of the bilateral ties, emphasizing the need for strengthening and expanding joint cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and India in the areas of the mutual interests.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach to the regional developments, the president stated, "Since the beginning of the government's activity, our efforts have been based on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiation. Unfortunately, instead of utilizing diplomatic mechanisms, the US officials have taken the path of war, insecurity, and imposing their will through force."

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran never welcomes war, Pezeshkian emphasized, “Our responsibility requires us to protect people from danger and insecurity and to pave the suitable way for them to achieve peace, tranquility, and security."

Iran has adhered to the commitments it has accepted within the framework of the agreements, but unfortunately the US side has not fulfilled its commitments, he said, adding, “However, we continue to try to achieve the path of agreement, understanding and believe that continuing the war is not in our interest, nor in the interest of the region, nor in the interests of humanity.”

“We believe that the solution to existing issues is dialogue and cooperation, and all capacities must be used to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict,” Pezeshkian added.

Regarding the long-standing and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India, the Iranian president stressed Tehran's readiness to develop and deepen bilateral relations with India in all fields.

"Reason, logic tell us to avoid war; some in US see their interests in prolonging conflict," he said, adding that Iran seeks peace, security, but US has put aside diplomatic procedures for warpath.

The Indian prime minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and stated, “During the recent difficult times, we have tried to continue and maintain our cooperation and communications with Iran.”

Turning to the fruitful experiences and views of President Pezeshkian on the issues in the field of peace and security, Modi expressed hope that unsparing and unflinching efforts of you [Pezeshkian] will ultimately lead to the desirable results.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus Summit, where he is due to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus, where he will speak and hold bilateral talks with a number of participating leaders and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the summit.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

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