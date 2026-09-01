Pezeshkian, Xi meet in Bishkek on sidelines of SCO Summit

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the bilateral ties in line with strengthening relations between Tehran and Beijing.
Further details will be published subsequently.
MA/ 6934116
TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the bilateral ties in line with strengthening relations between Tehran and Beijing.
Further details will be published subsequently.
MA/ 6934116
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