  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 12:15 PM

Pezeshkian, Xi meet in Bishkek on sidelines of SCO Summit

Pezeshkian, Xi meet in Bishkek on sidelines of SCO Summit

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the bilateral ties in line with strengthening relations between Tehran and Beijing.

Further details will be published subsequently. 

MA/ 6934116

News ID 247367
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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