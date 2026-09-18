FM summons German envoy over Berlin’s anti-Iran positions

On Thursday, Alireza Yousefi, Director-General for Western Europe at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected the baseless claims of the German Chancellor regarding Iran and conveyed Iran’s strong protest over Berlin’s unjustified and destructive approach to regional and Iranian issues to Ambassador Axel Wilhelm Dittmann.

The Iranian diplomat further emphasized the need for Germany to correct its approach.

Referring to Germany’s military and political support for the Zionist regime, Yousefi said that the people of the region and the world consider the German government complicit in the genocide and other crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians and other countries in the region.

MNA